UIDAI introduces 'update history' feature in beta for Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday introduced the trial version of an online facility to obtain one's Aadhaar update history, which can be used as a supporting document as proof of changes in their Aadhaar details.

"This is yet another innovative and useful facility through which people can now obtain their own Aadhaar update history from the UIDAI's website and can use it in support of their assertion of address, etc. We have launched its beta version," said UIDAI Chief Executive Officer Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

The Aadhaar update history shows date-wise details of updates made in address, name, date of birth, gender or address, or addition/deletion of mobile or email, and other fields, in a person's Aadhaar since it was first generated.

To utilise this facility, the Aadhaar holder would have to go to the UIDAI website and click on Aadhaar Update History.

A page will then open where the user will fill the Aadhaar number or virtual ID and the security captcha. The user will receive a one time password, after which they would be able to see their Aadhaar Update History, which can be printed for uses as required.

"Providing Aadhaar update history will bring in more trust and further empower people because they can now use their update history to the authorities while applying for jobs, school admissions, various services or benefits, etc., because in most such cases they are usually asked to provide their address for the last two or three years ," Pandey said.