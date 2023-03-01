 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Uber revamping app to bring down cancellations, maximise earnings for drivers

Haripriya Suresh & Bhavya Dilipkumar
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

While the company has already introduced customer rating, mode of payment and destination features, the upfront pricing feature for drivers is being tested in a few cities to study the market reactions and imbalances if any, Manikandan Thangarathnam, senior director of mobility and platforms at Uber, has said

Uber (Representative image)

Uber is revamping its backend tech to introduce upfront pricing and location details to drivers to bring down ride cancellations in India and across the world, Manikandan Thangarathnam, senior director of mobility and platforms at the ride-hailing firm has told Moneycontrol.

“There is an offer card which gets prompted to a driver before accepting the ride, we share details of the destination, customer rating, mode of payment and more upfront, so a driver can choose whether to take this ride or not, thereby bringing down the cancellations,” Thangarathnam said.

While the company has already introduced customer rating, mode of payment and destination features, upfront pricing is being tested in a few cities to study the market reactions and imbalances, if any.

“Let’s say if we were about 1.6 times to 1.8 times our cancellation rate during the pandemic, which was the highest… Now we have come very close to the pre-pandemic levels…Our aim to bring that number to zero, there should be zero cancellations,” Thangarathnam said.