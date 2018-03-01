TVS Motor Company declares second interim dividend

TVS Motor Company Ltd has informed BSE that at the meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the board) held on February 26, 2018, the board dedared second interim dividend, for the financial year ending March 31, 2018, at the rate of Rs.1.30 per share (130%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs.74.33 Cr., including dividend distribution tax.The second interim dividend declared will be paid on or after March 12, 2018.Source : BSE