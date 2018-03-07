TVS Motor rolls out new range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Motor Company rolled out the new generation of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 will also sport new racing-inspired graphics, lending the motorcycle a dynamic and aggressive stance. The series now boasts of a fly-screen for enhanced aerodynamics.
