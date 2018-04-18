App
Apr 18, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TV Today Network's board to consider dividend

TV Today Network has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2018 to consider and recommend the payment of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2017-18.

 
 
TV Today Network Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2018, inter alia, for the following purposes:

1. To consider and recommend the payment of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2017-18.

2. To consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2018.

3. To consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2018.

4. To consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2018.

5. To consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2018.

Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating and Monitoring trading by insiders, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the insiders of the Company from April 19, 2018 upto May 12, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

