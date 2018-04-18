Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri's board to consider dividend

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held onMay 02, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 along with Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2018, for recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2018 and to consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE