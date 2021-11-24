Traders body holds protests against Amazon for 'selling drugs, bomb-making chemicals'

(Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on November 24 held nationwide protests against e-commerce giant Amazon for alleged unethical practices and selling of narcotics as well as chemicals on the platform.

The traders body, which is locked in legal battles with Amazon, tweeted pictures of sit-ins from cities like Jhansi, Kanpur, Gwalior, Satna, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bhopal, Lucknow and Indore.

Describing Amazon as "Ganja Company", CAIT President BC Bhartia and Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal demanded that the government immediately suspend Amazon’s operations, arrest its officials and also register a case of treason against the e-commerce giant.

The Madhya Pradesh police on November 14 arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana and alleged that Amazon India website was being used for ordering and smuggling the banned substance on the pretence of selling stevia leaves, which are a natural sweetener.

Citing Amazon’s “uncooperative behaviour”, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a case was registered under Section 38 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) in Bhind against the company's executive directors.

Recently, the Visakhapatnam police arrested two Amazon delivery persons after seizing 48 kg of marijuana.

An intensive and thorough probe should be “undertaken into the business model of big e-commerce players, including Amazon, to ensure that no sale of prohibited items or anti-national activities are conducted on their portals and the liability should be fixed on the marketplace entities involved in the sale of the prohibited items directly or indirectly", the CAIT leaders said.

A few days ago, the traders body had claimed that the chemicals use in making the bombs used during the 2019 Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 CRPF men dead were bought from Amazon, some media reports said.

CAIT also protested against the recent rate hikes in goods and services tax on textiles and footwear.