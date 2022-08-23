Top startup executives, investors Launch Artha School of Entrepreneurship

Some of the top executives at Indian startups and venture investors have come together to launch the Artha School of Entrepreneurship to offer programmes to founders of early-stage startups that have achieved some degree of product-market fit and are poised for scale.

“The objective of the program is to make the art and science of scaling accessible to these founders. The defining component of this program is a set of in-person and intense problem-solving workshops facilitated by experienced practitioners,” Artha said in a media statement on August 23.

The themes for the initial set of workshops include founder growth, organisation and culture, funding and capitalisation and building a sustainable business.

The programme offers a four-day workshop and a 90-day mentorship programme. The participants will be charged Rs 10,000 a day for the four-day workshop.

The institution will largely rely on donor money. The fee collected will be utilised for research and aligned to running as a non-profit.

“This was planned a long time ago, however, the situation today (funding freeze) accelerates the need for Artha’s programme,” said cofounder Pavan Vaish, who is an angel investor and former head of central operations at Uber.

The participants will also have access to online content, in multiple formats, relating to all elements of scaling as well as to a set of committed mentors who are successful founders and startup executives, the statement added.

A non-profit, Artha is cofounded by Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta; entrepreneur and angel investor Vaish; ISB founding dean and Ashoka University founder Pramath Raj Sinha; Helion Ventures & the Fundamentum Partnership founder Sanjeev Aggarwal; former Lenskart CHRO Suruchi Maitra and BigBasket’s head of HR TN Hari. Kahaniyah co-founder Debleena Majumdar has joined as the adviser at Artha.

TN Hari and Suruchi Maitra will be responsible for building Artha and realising the vision of being the world's leading institution helping founders build large and sustainable businesses, the statement said.

The first set of workshops has been held in Kochi and are scheduled for Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi. This programme will soon be extended to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Artha is partnering with T-Hub in Hyderabad and KSN Global in Kochi. Discussions are also underway for tie-ups with ecosystem enablers in other states.

“Entrepreneurs have an unmistakable bias for learning from individuals who have been through their journeys successfully, and a program like this can enable India to become not just a land of Unicorns but a land of high growth and sustainable companies,” Vaish said.

Speaking to the media, Hari said the school would look at implementing concepts like demo day where entrepreneurs can engage with investors to attract funding.

“Even though we don’t have a demo day concept, we are deeply connected with the VC ecosystem and we will definitely help startups with it,” he added.