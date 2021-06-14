Top 5 Realme Smartphones You Should Look for in 2021

The Realme brand is a spin-off of Oppo which is a Chinese brand. This brand provides the best in budget class smartphones like the Realme new phone “Realme 8 5G”. The company started its operations in India in 2018 by launching the “Realme 1” phone which cemented the Brand’s popularity in the budget segment category.

The latest phones come packed with superior attributes like classy design, latest software/processors, excellent cameras, and elegant designs. The “Realme Narzo 20 Pro” which is one of the most desirable phone & it comes under the segment of best mobile under 15000.

The Top 5 Realme smartphones in 2021 are listed below:

• Realme 8 5G

The Realme new phone supports 5G, has a RAM size of 4GB, and expandable 128GB internal storage capacity. It comes with a 6.5 inch Super IPS LCD, 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution for excellent display.

• The phone functions on Android v11 with Realme UI, Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 processor, and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

• This phone has a main triple camera setup of 48MP+2MP+2MP and a Selfie camera of 16MP. It has a host of camera settings and features like ISO control, HDR mode, 10X Digital Zoom, Face Detection, Auto Flash, Touch to focus, and LED Flash.

• An 18W Li-ion 5000 mAh battery provides longer screen time, quick charging and makes it one of the best Realme mobile under 15000.

• 5G support, Wifi, Hotspot, Bluetooth, USB, and GPS for connectivity.

• Fingerprint Sensor (side), Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, and Gyroscope for access.

• Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue colours are available.

Realme 8

This Realme new phone comes with a spectacular main quad camera setup of 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP and a 16MP front camera. It has features like 10X Digital Zoom, Touch to focus, Auto Flash, Face detection, and HDR mode for capturing quality images/videos. It runs on Android v11 with Realme UI, Octa-core Mediatek Helio G95 processor, and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.

• The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display paired with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels produces stunning visuals.

• The 30W Li-ion 5000 mAh battery enables Dart charging and lasts long, thus making it one of the best Realme mobile phone under 15000.

• 4GB RAM for processing and expandable 128GB Internal storage.

• Wifi, Bluetooth, Hotspot, USB, and GPS for excellent connectivity.

• On-screen Optical Fingerprint Sensor, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, and Proximity sensor are enabled.

• Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colour variants.

• Realme Narzo 20 Pro

It has 6GB RAM and expandable 64GB Internal storage. This Realme new phone functions using Android v10 (Q) with Realme UI, Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, and Mali G-76 MC4 to process graphics.

• The primary camera layout is a quad-camera configuration of 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP and 16MP front camera. The features enabled are LED Flash, Auto Flash, Digital Zoom, Touch to focus, and Face detection.

• 5 inch IPS LCD with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 for better viewing. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass for protection and is one of the best Realme mobile under 15000.

• The 65W Li-ion 4500 mAh battery helps in super fast Dart charging.

• GPS, Wifi, USB, Hotspot, and Bluetooth for connectivity purposes.

• Side Fingerprint Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Light sensor, Gyroscope, and Accelerometer are built-in.

• The colours available are White Knight and Black Ninja.

• Realme 7

This Realme new phone has a powerful 30W Li-ion 5000 mAh battery with Super Dart charging technology. The phone functions using Android v10 (Q) with Realme UI, Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD, and a 1080 x 2400 resolution screen display.

• 6GB RAM and expandable 64GB Internal Storage.

• A primary quad-camera of 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP and 16MP front camera with features like LED Flash, HDR mode, Auto Flash, Digital Zoom, Touch to focus, and Face detection makes it one of the best Realme mobile under 15000.

• Connectivity features are Wifi, Hotspot, USB, Bluetooth, and GPS.

• Side Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, and Gyroscope for access.

• The colours at hand are Mist White and Mist Blue.

• Realme 7i 128GB

This Realme mobile under 15000 is powered by Android v10 (Q) with Realme UI, Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, and Adreno 660 GPU. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD, screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v3 and is Splashproof.

• The Realme new phone has a main quad-camera layout of 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP and a front camera of 16MP, with settings and features like LED Flash (rear), Screen flash (front), Phase detection autofocus, HDR mode, Digital Zoom, Touch to focus, and Face detection.

• 18W Li-ion 5000 mAh battery for quick charging.

• 4GB RAM and expandable 128GB Internal storage.

• Bluetooth, Wifi, USB, Hotspot, and GPS for connectivity.

• Fingerprint Sensor (back), Proximity Sensor, Light Sensor, Accelerometer, and Gyroscope are featured.

• Fusion Blue and Fusion Green colours are available.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article