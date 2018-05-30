App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Toheal Pharma: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of The Board of Director held on today i.e. May 30, 2018 at 02:30 p.m. and approval of Audited Consolidated as well as Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
With reference to above subject and in compliance with the Listing Agreement, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of The Board of Director held on today i.e. 30th May, 2018 at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:30 p.m.:-

1) Approval of Audited Consolidated as well as Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2018.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:55 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.