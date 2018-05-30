Toheal Pharma: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to above subject and in compliance with the Listing Agreement, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of The Board of Director held on today i.e. 30th May, 2018 at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:30 p.m.:-1) Approval of Audited Consolidated as well as Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2018.You are requested to kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE