Tirupati Industries: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that at its meeting held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018, Board of Directors of the Company inter alia has approved:1) To change the Registered Office Address of the Company within the local limits of the same state from 42, Emerald Industrial Estate, Dheku, Taluka-Khalapur, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra-410203 to 14, Sagar Samruddhi, Plot No. 1,2,3 Takai, Post Sajgaon, Taluka Khalapur, District, Raigad -41203.Kindly take the note of the same.Source : BSE