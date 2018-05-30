App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tirupati Industries: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that at its meeting held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

 
 
We wish to inform you that at its meeting held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018, Board of Directors of the Company inter alia has approved:
1) To change the Registered Office Address of the Company within the local limits of the same state from 42, Emerald Industrial Estate, Dheku, Taluka-Khalapur, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra-410203 to 14, Sagar Samruddhi, Plot No. 1,2,3 Takai, Post Sajgaon, Taluka Khalapur, District, Raigad -41203.
Kindly take the note of the same.
Source : BSE
First Published on May 30, 2018 11:09 pm

tags #Announcements

