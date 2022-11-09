Tiger Global-backed Plum Insurance lays off 36 employees

Sequoia and Tiger Global-backed insurtech Plum has laid off 36 employees, accounting for around 10 percent of its total workforce of 350, the startup said on November 9.

Co-founders Abhishek Poddar and Saurabh Arora attributed the layoffs to the tough market conditions that have plagued the startup space since earlier this year. The global economic slowdown has led to venture firms turning cautious and slowing down their investments, following a contrasting year that saw the highest-ever investments in Indian startups.

"Care for employees and their families is the ethos on which we have built Plum. However, the world - economic and otherwise - has changed drastically over the past six months and we do need to match the pace and quantum of our investments with the market’s realities," Poddar and Arora said in a statement.

"Doing right by our customers and our shareholders means embracing market conditions and building within the constraints of the new world we operate in, which has led us to take certain hard calls," they added.

The duo added that the company will extend all possible support to the employees who have been let go, which includes severance pay, healthcare benefits, well-being counselling, Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) vesting and dedicated placement and career support.

Plum works with companies to provide group health insurance to employees. Founded in 2019, the startup provides a technology platform to corporate employees as well as the companies managing the insurance to get a personalised offer for companies and breaking down pricing.

The company has over 2,000 companies as customers, including Groww, Chargebee, Tinder, Swiggy, Meesho, and Unacademy.

The company had set a target of 10 million lives to be insured by 2025, which the co-founders said they will continue to focus on.

Plum raised $15.6 million in May 2021 in its Series A round led by Tiger Global. Its angel investors include Kunal Shah (founder, Cred), Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh (co-founders of Unacademy), Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain and Ishan Bansal (co-founders of Groww) and Ramakant Sharma and Anuj Srivastava (founders of Livspace).