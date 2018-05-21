Thomas Cook (India) board to consider dividend

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2018, inter alia, to consider the following:1. Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018;2. Recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, if any.In terms of the Company's policy on Prevention of Insider Trading, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the designated persons of the Company and/ or their immediate relatives from May 22, 2018 to May 31, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE