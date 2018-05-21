App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 21, 2018 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thomas Cook (India) board meeting on May 29, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 29th May, 2018.

 
 
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 29th May, 2018 at A Wing, 11th Floor, Marathon FutureX, N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013 to inter alia consider the following:

1. Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2018;

2. Recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018, if any.

In terms of the Company''s policy on Prevention of Insider Trading, the ''Trading Window'' for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the designated persons of the Company and/ or their immediate relatives from 22nd May, 2018 to 31st May, 2018 (both days inclusive).

This is for your information and records.
Source : BSE
147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

