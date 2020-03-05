Things to know before applying for a Home Loan In 2020

Owning a home in India is as much a personal achievement as it is a practical buy. For many, purchasing their first home, highlights their financial independence and serves as the foundation for future goals. Thankfully, with the easy availability of financing options, this gargantuan expense is a lot easier to carry out, especially for prospective first-timers. Further, intelligent planning also allows you to buy your home cost-effectively and affordably

So, to help you identify options that are worth opting for, take a look at the 4 important things to consider while getting a home loan in 2020.

Home Loan Eligibility Criteria and Required Documents

A highly crucial factor to take note of while getting a home loan is to check the lender-specific eligibility criteria. These dictate whether or not you qualify for the sanction since most lenders have a strict set of credit parameters you are required to meet. Further, you must also inquire about the required documentation as certain lenders may require additional documentation before they approve a loan. Thankfully, with options like the Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. Home Loan you can qualify for a sanction with ease as the offering has fairly simple criteria and a minimal requirement for documentation.

As a salaried individual applying for a Home Loan, you must be a resident of India and maintain employment at a reputed organization with work experience of at least 3 years.

Applicable Fees, Charges, and Home Loan Interest Rates

Before applying for a home loan, you must inquire about the applicable charges and the home loan interest rate available to you. These elements factor into the total cost of borrowing and can save you from opting for a loan that will end up costing you heavily in the long run. For first-time borrowers, a few notable charges to take note of are as follows.

● Processing fees● EMI bounce charge● Penal interest

● Other charges

As for the interest rate, use the EMI calculator to accurately compute the total cost of a given loan amount over a tenor.

An available sanction, loan tenor and part-prepayment or foreclosure policy

With a home loan, knowing the maximum sanction alongside the maximum tenor is crucial information to the decision-making process. Picking an option that offers the appropriate sanction ensures that you don’t have to make any compromises.

Additionally, you should also look into the tenor as this is directly linked to the monthly outgo and having sufficient time to repay a large sum is key to avoiding defaults. Another factor to note is the home loan’s foreclosure and part-prepayment policy.

Availability of Additional Features or Other Home Loan Offers

Additional home loan features can be immensely beneficial to you as a borrower, so keep an eye on the offering before choosing the right option. For example, when you opt for the BHFL Home Loan, our sales team also assists in finding the right property for you.

Carefully considering all of the above-mentioned elements of a home loan can help you segregate the offerings and land on one that is perfect for your profile. This is crucial as the quantum for such loans is usually a significant sum and employing a meticulous approach can save you a lot of money. Further, smart options like the BHFL Home Loan also grant access to value-added features that complement every stage of the borrowing process. Take note of these home loan offers and extract maximum value to get your money’s worth.

To get started with this home loan online, apply for home loan today by simply sharing basic details. All you have to do is fill the application form and await contact from the Relationship Manager.

This article is an initiative of Bajaj Finserv and is intended to create awareness among readers