Thermax Limited has informed the Exchange that Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of Listing Regulations, the Company has submitted to the Exchange a copy of details of Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis for the year ended March 31, 2019.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 04:23 pm