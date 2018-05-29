App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 11:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TGB Banquets and Hotels: Outcome of board meeting held on May 29, 2018

We would like to inform you that the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, May 29, 2018 started at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company.

 
 
In Compliance with Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the 29th May, 2018 started at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company.
The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018 and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2018 along with Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018. Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors with unmodified opinion have been approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company as per Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (Copy Enclosed)
The meeting was concluded at 9.00 pm.
You are requested to update the records accordingly.Source : BSE
First Published on May 29, 2018 11:07 pm

