Tense atmosphere, tough questions at Freshworks' All-Hands, as founder Girish Mathrubootham shares details of layoffs

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Mar 27, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

Founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham explained to employees that out of the 114 employees who were affected around 90 are performance layoffs and around 24 are role eliminations.

Laid-off employees are promised two months of salary as a severance package.

It was a tense atmosphere at the Nasdaq-listed Freshworks on Monday, as the founder and chief executive officer Girish Mathrubootham announced the details of the company’s latest round of layoffs which stands at around 114 employees, at the quarterly internal All-Hands meeting.

“There were multiple questions that popped from the employees’ anonymous chatbox like, Why is there a layoff and why at a time when the job market is facing a downturn is being raised by employees to ‘G’ (As Girish Mathrubootham is addressed at Freshworks)” said an employee on the condition of anonymity.

Mathrubootham explained to employees that out of the 114 employees who were affected around 90 are performance layoffs and around 24 are role eliminations.

“There are roles that have gotten redundant like some roled within diversity, equity and inclusivity teams some in the content and HR side. So those roles are eliminated by the company now and the staff is trimmed,” the employee quoted above said.