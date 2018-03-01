Tejnaksh Healthcare to consider bonus issue

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 12, 2018, inter alia, to transact, with or without modifications the following Business -1. To consider and approve the increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company.2. To consider and approve the declaration of Bonus Equity Share issue of the Company.Further, as per the Company's internal code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities/ shares of the Company is closed for the Company's Directors/ Officers and designated employees from February 26, 2018 to March 14, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE