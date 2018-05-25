App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCPL Packaging's board recommends dividend

TCPL Packaging has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2018, has recommended dividend @ Rs. 3.70 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
TCPL Packaging Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2018, inter alia, has recommended dividend @ Rs. 3.70 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the year ended 31st March, 2018, subject to approval of the Members at the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the Members will be paid on or after September 04, 2018.Source : BSE
