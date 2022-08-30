Tata Power launches 'Sustainable Is Attainable' - An Initiative to fast-track India's Green Energy transition with News18 Network

Tata Power, one of India’s largest power sector companies, has joined hands with NEWS18 Network to launch 'Sustainable is Attainable'. The campaign aims to propagate and popularize the use of green and clean energy in the country and to make a sustainable lifestyle ‘attainable’ for millions of Indians by putting the power to change in their hands through wide-scale adoption of green products and solutions. It hopes to build on energy conservation and the need and adoption of clean energy which can help the country towards energy security and energy independence.

India is one of the world's fastest growing economies and it is treading the ambitious road to Net Zero by 2070, with a commitment to meet the country's increasing clean energy demand, by making renewable power affordable and accessible. Tata Power, as one of the nation's leading power utilities is driving India’s growth in clean and green energy solutions. The responsibility for all of us is to lead the way in reversing climate change. For Tata Power, this transition to Green energy is not an option but a commitment.

Through the campaign, Tata Power will engage actively with citizens to make small yet significant changes today, which make it possible for them to attain a more sustainable lifestyle in days to come which will include adoption of Renewable Energy (solar, wind, hybrid) to unlock access to reliable and cost-efficient power, Smart Meters which allow for energy optimization at home and work, Rooftop Solar for cost-effective power at home and work, EZ Home Automation systems to enhance energy optimization, EZ Charge to make it easy to transition to electric vehicle and mobility.

Tata Power's roadmap to clean energy transition and its leadership's vision of sustainable future will come to life with this campaign. The four month long campaign will cover leadership interactions, informative factoids, stories of transformation, curated energy news and developments and the best advancements and innovation in renewable energy space. The campaign will also bring together some of the best minds nationally and globally, who will debate and discuss suggestions on creating an enabling public policy and partnership framework to promote a sustainable ecosystem. Industry experts will ideate on building best in class global ecosystems that support the CleanTech agenda. It will also feature success stories of early adopters of Green energy and solutions and how the transition has contributed to their growth and success. It will also highlight the stories of transformation with clear focus on human impact at grassroots level, enabled by Green products and solutions.

Speaking about the campaign Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, Tata Power said: "Tata Power is proud to launch 'Sustainable is Attainable' initiative. In a year when our nation is celebrating 75 years of independence, we are committed to providing energy security, energy equity and energy sustainability to fellow citizens. We believe that the small changes, we make in our everyday lives today will make a greener, more sustainable tomorrow. Through this initiative we will put the power to change in the hands of millions of Indians to fast track adoption of green lifestyle by embracing clean energy solutions and offerings. We are confident that with News18 Network as our cherished partner, we will be able to scale up the spread of this crucial message across the length and breadth of the country."

Avinash Kaul, CEO, TV18 and MD, A+E Networks, added "India’s ability to ensure affordable, clean and reliable energy for its growing population is vital for its growth. Expanding on this thought, we are delighted to have collaborated with TATA Power on “Sustainable is Attainable” - a campaign designed for conversations around a sustainable energy future. Always at the vanguard of initiating dialogues on policies that are vital to both economic and human development, we at Network18 aim to position this initiative as a catalyst for change in our transition towards decarbonization."

The campaign will be broadcast across business, mainline and regional channels of News18 Network. Be a part of A MOVEMENT, A PHILOSOPHY, through ‘Sustainable is Attainable’ - Powering a Billion Dreams

