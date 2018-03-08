Tata Power achieves highest gross power generation in February in 2018

Tata Power has registered the highest ever gross electricity generation of February 2018 at 4647 million units.
At 11:27 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 78.10, down Rs 0.95, or 1.20 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 101.75 and 52-week low Rs 75.90 on 05 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 23.24 percent below its 52-week high and 2.9 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 21,124.28 crore.
