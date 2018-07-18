App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors to supply electric vehicles for Cognizant's Hyderabad campus

A batch of ten vehicles was handed over by Tata Motors to Cognizant at an event held at the US-based firm's Hyderabad campus on July 18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Tata Motors will supply Tigor electric vehicles to US-based technology outsourcing firm Cognizant Technology Solutions. Cognizant will deploy the e-vehicles at its Hyderabad campus as part of its commitment towards a sustainable environment.


The auto major has partnered with Volercars, a mobility solutions company that will be delivering integrated solutions with value added services to Cognizant, including on ground operations and fleet management.


A batch of ten vehicles was handed over by Tata Motors to Cognizant at an event held at the US-based firm's Hyderabad campus on July 18.


Leveraging the One Tata solution for electronic vehicles, Tata Motors will collaborate with other Tata Group companies to provide a consolidated solution with respect to vehicles, charging infrastructure, maintenance services and financial assistance for procurement and functioning of Tigor vehicles.


As part of the order, Tata Power will supply and install two fast charging stations at the Hyderabad campus of Cognizant while Tata Motors Finance will provide financial assistance needed to procure the vehicles.


 “We are excited to be associating with Cognizant to provide them with a comprehensive solution towards the goal of a sustainable future, with our ‘One Tata’ approach, involving our other group companies. We will continue to strengthen our portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, to meet future requirements,” said Shailesh Chandra, President –Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors.


Tata Power has set up electronic vehicle charging stations for the public in Mumbai and this is the first time it is setting up one outside the city.

 “We are proud to lead by example and be one of the first companies in India to embrace the potential of electric vehicles as an innovative meeting ground of energy and mobility,” said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Executive Director, India, Cognizant.

Tata Motors, in collaboration with other Tata Group companies, is trying to boost e-mobility to encourage and promote the development of the necessary ecosystem required for green mobility solutions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2018 07:30 pm

tags ##ITServices #Cognizant #electric vehicles #Tata Motors

