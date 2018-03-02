Tata Motors sells 58993 units in February 2018

In February 2018, Tata Motors registered a growth of 38% at 58,993 units as against 42,679 units due to the continued strong sales performance of its Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Business in the domestic market.

At 13:13 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 374.35, up Rs 4.15, or 1.12 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 487.00 and 52-week low Rs 357.00 on 26 May, 2017 and 06 February, 2018, respectively.Currently, it is trading 23.13 percent below its 52-week high and 4.86 percent above its 52-week low. Source : BSE