Tata Consumer Products to replace GAIL in Nifty50 index

Tata Consumer Products will replace GAIL in the benchmark Nifty50 index, with effect from March 31, 2021, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a press release issued on February 23.

Further, seven stocks, namely, Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India (Concor), General Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc, Oracle Financial Services Software, Power Finance Corporation, and Tata Consumer Products will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index while Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, GAIL (India) Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks, and MRF will be included in the index.

NSE informed that the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) has decided to make the said replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from March 31, 2021 (close of March 30, 2021).

Tata Consumer Products is a multinational consumer goods company and a subsidiary of the Tata Group. On February 23, shares of the company settled nearly 2 percent higher at Rs 629.05 apiece on the NSE.

GAIL, on the other hand, ended over 3 percent higher at Rs 147.60 on the exchange.