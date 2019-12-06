Tata Communications Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 04:11 pm