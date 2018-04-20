App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 20, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Chemicals' board meeting on May 7, 2018

I would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 7th May, 2018.

 
 
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 7th May, 2018, inter-alia, to consider:

i) the Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone & Consolidated) and

ii) recommendation of dividend, if any

for the year ended March 31, 2018.

In accordance with the 'Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from 25th March, 2018 to 09th May, 2018 (both days inclusive).

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, we would like to inform that an Analysts' Call on the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018 would be held on 9th May, 2018.

This is for your information and records.
Source : BSE
