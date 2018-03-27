App
Mar 26, 2018 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tasty Dairy Specialities board meeting on March 31, 2018

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of directors of M/s Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Administrative Office of the Company.

 
 
Dear Sir

Subject : Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on March 31,2018 for generic purpose

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of directors of M/s Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Administrative Office of the Company at G-6, 12/483 Ratandham Apartment McRobert Ganj, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh-208001 to transact the business as stated in the Agenda.

This is for your kind information purpose and records.

Thanking you.

Source : BSE
