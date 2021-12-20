Omicron variant: Tamil Nadu seeks mandatory COVID-19 testing for all international visitors

Omicron | Representative image

In the backdrop of a surging number of passengers testing positive for the Omicron variant, including even those from countries listed as 'not-at-risk', the Tamil Nadu health department sought mandatory COVID-19 testing from the Centre for all international travellers arriving at its four airports, namely Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy.

Writing to the Union Health Ministry, the state's health department requested mandatory COVID-19 tests for all the international passengers. Notably, for 'not-at-risk' countries, only two percent of samples are randomly tested currently.

Omicron India LIVE Updates

The decision was prompted when a passenger entering Chennai from Nigeria, which is not listed as an 'at-risk' country, tested positive for the rapidly growing Omicron variant. Countries from other 'not-at-risk' countries like Kenya, Nigeria and Dubai were also found to be carrying the S-gene droplet, a fundamental feature of the newest variant of COVID-19.

In fact, out of 28 international samples that tested positive for this S-droplet, only 4 countries were listed as 'at-risk'. The remaining majority of samples belonged to passengers from countries that were not classified as 'not-at-risk'.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive medicine had requested the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to issue strict COVID-19 guidelines, which include mandatory testing for all international incoming passengers and a seven-day compulsory quarantine along with a subsequent re-test for passengers who tested negative for COVID-19 on arrival.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, MA Subramanian said while speaking to IANS, "We don't want to take any risks and hence this letter to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry to conduct mandatory tests for all the passengers coming into the country from international destinations. Hence, we want no passenger to go out in the society without undergoing any tests."