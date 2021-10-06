Take advantage of high FD interest rates with a Fixed Deposit from Bajaj Finance

Investing your idle savings in the right financial instruments has been an important goal for many. As an investor, your focus should be picking tools that offer the highest returns and adequate safety. Adopting this method when investing will help you realise your short-term and long-term goals and create wealth.

In fact, a low-risk instrument like an FD is an ideal investment option for senior citizens, new families and practically anyone who wants to save for the future. Since this instrument isn't linked to the market, you can expect secured returns at the time of maturity.

If you're looking to maximise your returns amidst low interest rates and an uncertain market environment, you should choose to invest in company FDs. Investment plans, such as those offered by Bajaj Finance online FD, offer investors a low-risk, easy-to-invest option. Investors can avail of attractive returns up to 6.75%, all from the comfort of their homes.

Here's why you should consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit.

High FD interest rates

Bajaj Finance FD offers one of the highest FD rates, up to 6.50% for investors below 60 years, along with an additional 0.10% rate benefit for investing online. Senior citizens looking to invest in a Bajaj Finance FD can avail of an extra 0.25% over and above the base rate. High FD interest rates make this tool an attractive option for investing your hard-earned savings.

Investor profile Tenor Interest rate Interest payout (Rs.) Maturity amount (Rs.) Online investor 36 months 6.60% 4,22,711 24,22,711 Offline investor 36 months 6.50% 4,15,899 24,15,899

You can use the accrued amount to manage the expenses of an emergency, plan a big purchase, or accomplish specific financial goals.

Make small monthly deposits

If you don't have a lump sum amount to invest in a fixed deposit in one go, you can consider building your corpus with the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). An SDP is a monthly saving scheme that lets you earn impressive returns by making small monthly deposits, starting with just Rs. 5,000 every month. Every deposit made is treated as a different FD, and the deposit amount will be auto-debited every month on the selected date from the depository account. SDP offers two variants when it comes to payout options, a single maturity scheme and a monthly maturity scheme. If you wish to get a lump sum at maturity, the single maturity scheme is wise. But, to generate a monthly income from your investments, the monthly maturity scheme may be a better option.

Laddering deposits for augmented returns

FD laddering is a simple investment strategy wherein investors park their money in multiple FD instruments of varying tenors. The technique essentially involves dividing one's funds and investing them in separate FDs instead of locking in the entire corpus in just one FD.

Easy online investment process

Bajaj Finance online FD scores high on ease of operations and logistics. The entire process of investing in an FD can be done through an easy online application process with your desktop or mobile, without the hassle of waiting in long queues and submitting multiple documents for verification.

Highest safety of deposit

Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited by the highest safety ratings of (FAAA) and (MAAA) by CRISIL and ICRA, respectively. With the advantage of the highest safety ratings and a suite of other benefits, it's safe to state that Bajaj Finance online FD stands as a strong preference if you're looking to find good investment options to grow your savings.

