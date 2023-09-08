Swiggy's ex-CTO Dale Vaz bags seed funding for wealthtech venture Aaritya Tech

Dale Vaz, former CTO of Swiggy,Dale Vaz, the former chief technology officer (CTO) of Swiggy, has launched a wealthtech startup, Aaritya Tech.

Dale Vaz, the former chief technology officer (CTO) of Swiggy, on September 8 launched his wealthtech startup Aaritya Tech and announced raising a seed funding round from Accel and Elevation Capital.

"I am grateful and humbled to announce that we closed VC seed funding for Aaritya Tech, with both Accel and Elevation Capital coming onboard," Vaz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on May 26 that the firm was looking to raise anywhere between $7 million and $10 million.

As reported by Moneycontrol, Vaz quit Swiggy in April. His new venture will use the investment towards product development and hiring.

"We are a small hand-picked team and are looking to add passionate long-term builders for roles including Growth / Marketing, and Engineering," Vaz wrote.

Apart from Accel and Elevation, Vaz's startup has also raised funds from angel investors.

"Our angel allocation will be finalized and closed soon. We decided to do this later to simplify the funding formalities and paperwork for the VC-led part of the seed round, "Vaz wrote.

Vaz, who has over two decades of experience, joined Swiggy in July 2018 and quickly climbed the ranks to become the chief technology officer in February 2020.

Before Swiggy, he spent more than 10 years at Amazon, which came after working for Infosys in the United States for six years, his LinkedIn profile says.

In recent weeks, Vaz has been sharing insights about various asset classes and his investment strategies, aiming to educate people.

While he has not disclosed the details of the firm, website shows that the wealthtech startup will focus on online trading platform.

Established players in this space include Zerodha, Groww, Upstox, Paytm Money and others commonly referred to as discount brokers. Fintech unicorn PhonePe, too, recently entered into the online discount broking business.