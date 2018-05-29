Swastika Investsmart: Outcome of board meeting

In the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company held on today, the 29th day of May, 2018, has inter alia, approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter as well as year ended 31st March, 2018. Also, The Board has also considered following matters along with routine business activities:1. Recommendation of dividend of Rs. 1/- per share (10% on face value of Rs. 10/-) subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.2. Approval for re-appointment of Mrs. Anita Nyati, Whole Time Directors of the Company for further period of three years w.e.f. 01.06.2018 to 31.05.2021 subject to approval of members in ensuing Annual General meeting.3. Approval of draft scheme for merger of Swastika Commodities Pvt. Ltd. (wholly owned subsidiary company) in Swastika Investmart Ltd subject to approval of other competent authorities.Source : BSE