SVB impact: Venture debt firms and investors set up emergency lines of credit for startups

Bhavya Dilipkumar & Nikhil Patwardhan
Mar 17, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Debt firms and VCs are offering specific credit lines, term loans, EMI and revenue-based financing model fusion for helping startups complete their working capital and payroll commitments.

With around 80 percent of business in the US, several Software-as-Service (SaaS) businesses had deposited millions of dollars with the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as deposits.

Indian venture capital firms and venture debt firms are setting up an emergency line of credit and debt options to help startups with immediate capital, especially for the working capital needs amid the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse.

"We got many calls from startups to provide emergency funding. We have also created a small $50, 000-emergency venture debt fund to help Y Combinator companies with emergency debt," said Ravi Chachra, founder of 8vdx, a YCombinator startup-focussed venture debt firm.

Founded in 2021 by Ravi Chachra and Vijay Lavhale, 8vdx is a digital venture debt marketplace. The firm 8vdx is part of Y Combinator's winter batch of 2022, and it claims to have an AUM of $5 million presently and is growing at the rate of 25 percent per week.

Silicon Valley Bank’s parent SVB Financial Group informed the market late on March 8 that it sold about $21 billion of securities from its portfolio, due to which it will have an after-tax loss of $1.8 billion in the first quarter. This triggered a massive sell-off of its shares on Wall Street, triggering panic.