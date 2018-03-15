Suzlon successfully completes commissioning of 340 MW solar projects

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced that it

has completed the commissioning of 340 MW solar power turnkey projects across sites in the state of Telangana (210 MW), Rajasthan (60MW) and Maharashtra (70MW). The projects have been executed over a period of time, concluding in Q4 FY18.

With the commissioning of the 340 MW Suzlon has completed delivery of its entire solar order book.

The projects have been executed by combination of joint ventures or formation of Special Purpose vehicles (SPVs) with various partners.Source : BSE