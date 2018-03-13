Suzlon installs and commissions S128

Suzlon Group has announced the installation and commissioning of its new product, S128; the largest wind turbine generator (WTG) in India. The first prototype of S128 has been commissioned at the Sanganeri, site in Tamilnadu.

Testing is underway with certification expected in Q3 of CY2018. The S128 WTG is available in 2.6 MW to 2.8 MW variants and offers hub heights up to 140 meters. Source : BSE