Suzlon Energy wins 75 MW order from independent power producer

Suzlon Group announced the order win for development of 75 MW wind power project from a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) through Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) bid.

Suzlon will install around 36 units of S111-140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project will be located in Maharashtra and will be commissioned as per MSEDCL bid guidelines. Source : BSE