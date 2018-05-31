App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surana: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that, company's Board meeting which was supposed to be held on May 30, 2018 as per the LODR regulation could not be held due to the appointment of IRP pending before NCLT. In term of insolvency proceedings since the matter is subjudice, no financial statement should be prepared.

 
 
This is to inform you that, company's Board meeting which was supposed to be held on 30th May 2018 as per the LODR regulation could not be held due to the appointment of IRP pending before NCLT. In term of insolvency proceedings since the matter is subjudice, no financial statement should be prepared. Further the auditor also resigned on account of the above NCLT proceedings. However the company shall keep you posted the developments and forward financials for the year ended 31st March 2018 in consultation with proposed court approved IRP. Meeting concluded on 31st May 2018 at 5 pmSource : BSE
First Published on May 31, 2018 10:01 pm

tags #Announcements

