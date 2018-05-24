App
May 24, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Infrastructure India's board meeting on May 30, 2018

We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Supreme Infrastructure India will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Supreme Infrastructure India Limited will be held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018, to inter-alia, consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2018.

We request you to kindly take note of the above intimation on record and oblige.
Source : BSE
