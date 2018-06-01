Supreme Infrastructure India's board beeting reschedule to be held on June 06, 2018

We refer to our letter dated 24th May, 2018 regarding intimation made to you in respect of the Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018, to inter-alia, consider and approve consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2018. On 30th May, 2018, we further intimated that the said meeting of Board of Directors is postponed sine-die.In this connection, we wish to inform you that the above referred postponed meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 6th June, 2018 to inter-alia, consider and approve consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2018.We request you to kindly take the above on record and oblige.Source : BSE