you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 11:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Infrastructure India's board beeting reschedule to be held on June 06, 2018

We wish to inform you that the above referred postponed meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 06, 2018 to consider and approve consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
We refer to our letter dated 24th May, 2018 regarding intimation made to you in respect of the Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018, to inter-alia, consider and approve consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2018. On 30th May, 2018, we further intimated that the said meeting of Board of Directors is postponed sine-die.

In this connection, we wish to inform you that the above referred postponed meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 6th June, 2018 to inter-alia, consider and approve consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2018.

We request you to kindly take the above on record and oblige.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 11:11 pm

tags #Announcements

