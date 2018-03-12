Sun TV Network approves 50% dividend

This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 12th March 2018 (commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.20 p.m.), inter alia, have declared a Fourth Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each (i.e. 50%) for the financial year 2017-18.Source : BSE