Sun Pharma receives USFDA approval for YONSA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Churchill Pharmaceuticals, LLC today announced that one of Sun Pharma’s wholly owned subsidiary companies has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for YONSA (abiraterone acetate), a novel formulation in combination with methylprednisolone, for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Churchill Pharmaceuticals, LLC today announced that one of Sun Pharma’s wholly owned subsidiary companies has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for YONSA (abiraterone acetate), a novel formulation in combination with methylprednisolone, for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Source : BSE