App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 23, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCLT approves demerger of Commodity API biz Strides into Solara

The Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) approved the composite scheme involving demerger of Commodity API business of Strides and Human API Business of SeQuent into Solara.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) approved the composite scheme involving demerger of Commodity API business of Strides and Human API Business of SeQuent into Solara.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,157.10 and 52-week low Rs 640.65 on 23 March, 2017 and 06 February, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.92 percent below its 52-week high and 4.91 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,015.30 crore. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC