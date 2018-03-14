Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Efavirenz Tablet

Strides Shasun's wholly owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte. has received approval for Efavirenz Tablets USP, 600 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA). Efavirenz Tablet is generic version of Sustiva Tablets of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

The company has 74 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 44 ANDAs have been approved as of date and 30 are pending approval. Source : BSE