Stovec Industries' board meeting on May 2, 2018

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the registered office of the Company at N.I.D.C., Near Lambha Village, Post: Narol, Ahmedabad - 382 405, Gujarat, India, at 2.30 p.m. inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on March 31, 2018.Source : BSE