you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 15, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels bags big repeat order of caravan wheels from Europe

Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL) is pleased to announce bagging of yet another big Exports order for supply of Steel wheels for EU Caravan market.

 
 
Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL) is pleased to announce bagging of yet another big Exports order for supply of Steel wheels for EU Caravan market.

Order comprises of approx. 100,000 Steel wheels to be shipped from SSWL's Chennai plant from May 2018 onwards until period of 5 months.

The company is on the verge of receiving similar export orders with another European customers in next future. This repeat order makes SSWL as a leading supplier of caravan Steel wheels market in European region.
Source : BSE
