Steel Strips Wheels bags another big repeat order of 1,30,000 caravan wheels

Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL) is pleased to announce bagging of yet another big Exports order for supply of Steel wheels for EU Caravan market.Order comprises of approx. 130,000 Steel wheels to be shipped from SSWL's Chennai plant from May 2018 onwards until period of 6 months.The company is expected to close some more export orders with another European customers in recent future. This repeat order makes SSWL as a leading supplier of caravan Steel wheels market in European region.Source : BSE