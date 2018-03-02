Steel Strips Wheels achieves highest ever monthly revenue in February 2018

Steel Strips Wheels achieved total wheel rim sales of l3.03 lakh versus 11.67 lakh in February 20l7 representing a growth of 12 percent YoY.

At 13:57 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,030.00, up Rs 13.00, or 1.28 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,225.00 and 52-week low Rs 685.00 on 10 January, 2018 and 08 March, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 15.92 percent below its 52-week high and 50.36 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,602.30 crore Source : BSE