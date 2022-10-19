SpiceJet hikes salaries for captains to Rs 7 lakh per month from November

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 41.55 | The scrip rose over 8 percent after the finance ministry modified the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by raising the loan limit to Rs 1,500 crore from Rs 400 crore to help the aviation industry. As per the modified ECLGS 3.0, an airline would be eligible for "100 per cent of their fund based or non-fund-based loan outstanding as on the reference dates or Rs 1,500 crore, whichever is lower; and of the above, Rs 500 crore shall be considered, based on equity contribution by the owners".

SpiceJet, on October 19, announced an increase in the salary for its captains with effect from November. The revised salary, higher as compared to the pre-COVID salary, will amount to Rs 7 lakh per month for 80 hours of flying.

The low-cost carrier said that it has been revising pilot salaries on a monthly basis and salary for October was hiked by 22 percent for captains. As compared to August, the September salary saw an increase of up to 10 per cent for trainers and 8 per cent for captains and First Officers.

It said that the salaries of trainers and Senior First Officers have also been increased commensurately.

According to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on October 19 showed that SpiceJet’s market share remained at number five in September. The airline saw its share slip to 7.3 percent in September from 7.9 percent in the previous month. It flew 7.53 lakh passengers in September.

IndiGo continues to be India's biggest airline with a market share of 57.7 percent. It carried 59.72 lakh passengers in September as the country's domestic air traffic rose 46.5 percent year-on-year to 103.55 lakh passengers, up from 101.16 lakh in August.

Earlier Moneycontrol reported that SpiceJet on September 22 announced a 20 percent salary hike for captains and senior first officers with effect from October, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. As a part of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), the airline has received the first tranche Of payment and expects the second tranche soon, they said.

The company will deposit the tax deducted at source (TDS) for all the employees in the next 2-3 weeks and credit a significant portion to their EPF soon.

SpiceJet's decision to hike the salaries of its pilots comes just a few days after the airline decided to send 80 pilots on leave without pay for three months to cut costs. Besides, the Director General of Civil Aviation has also extended the airline's suspension to operate at 50 percent capacity till October 29.

The airline claimed that despite several pilots being sent on leave without pay, it would have sufficient capacity to operate its full schedule as and when the DGCA restriction on flights is lifted.