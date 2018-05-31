App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spentex Industries : Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on May 31, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on 31st May, 2018 has, interalia, approved the Standalone as well as Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2018.

Please find enclosed herewith:

a. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Auditor's report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018;
b. Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March, 2018;
c. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on financial results (Standalone & Consolidated).

Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on May 31, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.