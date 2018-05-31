Spentex Industries : Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on 31st May, 2018 has, interalia, approved the Standalone as well as Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2018.Please find enclosed herewith:a. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Auditor's report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018;b. Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March, 2018;c. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on financial results (Standalone & Consolidated).Source : BSE