SP Group, Tatas to part ways: Here's what experts have to say

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group is all set to part ways with the Tata Group. The company, in a statement on September 22, has said its "believes that a separation of interests would best serve all stakeholder groups."

"The past oppressive actions, and the latest vindictive move by Tata Sons that impact the livelihoods of the wider SP Group community leads to the inexplicable conclusion that the mutual co-existence of both groups at Tata Sons would be infeasible. The SP-Tata relationship spanning over 70 years, was forged on mutual trust, good faith, and friendship," the SP Group has said.

It accused Tata Sons of undertaking efforts to "suppress and inflict irreparable harm on the SP Group, in the midst of a global crisis triggered by the COVID Pandemic".

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Homi Phiroze Raniana, an advocate at the Supreme Court of India said it was a very sensible move from SP Group.

"SP Group realised that litigation won't help anybody. SP Group can use funds for retiring debt and for new businesses," he added.

Suhas Tuljapurkar, Director of Legalisis Services, speaking to CNBCTV18 said It won't be difficult for Tata Sons to raise funds to buy out SP Group’s stake.

SP Group currently owns 18.37 percent in Tata Sons.

Interestingly, the move comes after the Tata Group indicated to the Supreme Court that it was open to buy out the stake held by the Mistry family, the promoters of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

“It’s unfortunate, but existing together is no longer possible and there has to workable, court blessed separation. The modus of separation has to be evaluated going ahead and a fair and equitable distribution of both tangible and intangible assets is required,” an individual familiar with ongoing developments told Moneycontrol.

“The value of the Shapoorji Pallonji group shareholding in Tata Sons is pegged at around Rs 1,78,459 crores based on recent calculations considering the value of listed, unlisted entities and the brand,” according to a second individual who is close to the SP Group. Moneycontrol could not independently verify this figure.